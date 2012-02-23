Best Of 2012

Scale-up alone is unlikely to drive costs low enough for mass adoption, so Lux Research describes the best innovations for reducing battery cost
The Greek market prefers single- and dual-axis trackers from MECASOLAR. The firm will deliver a total 351 units to 56 PV solar projects this fiscal year.----- From its establishment in Thessaloniki back in 2009 to 2011, MECASOLAR supplied solar trackers to 107 projects, totalling 163 with the deals clinched in the first half of 2012.----- MECASOLAR and PROINSO, two companies of the OPDE Group holding, are market leaders in Greece, where 174 Qualified Installers are members of PROINSO's International Network.----- MECASOLAR sources remarked on the success of new SINGLE-AXIS trackers since they were launched in Greece.
Storage should be a net cost savings. For example, the cost of frequency regulation is less (on margin) using storage than using a thermal plant. The PJM Performance-Based Regulation market, operational since October 1, 2012, has demonstrated that using fast and accurate energy storage resources has and will lower the total need for frequency regulation, in which should result in overall lower costs to consumers.
Structural batteries are sheets of carbon-composite material that can be molded into complex 3-D shapes to form the actual structure of a device. Thus, the rear wing of a racing car becomes an in-built battery, a torch is its own power source, and the fabric of a tent can capture solar energy.
The energyBox PV system is a tailor-made installation kit for all types of residential and industrial rooftops----- Siliken offers a free technical consulting service and provides fitters with an online rooftop configuration tool
A 14 x 14" MYT engine has 850 cubic inches of displacement and weighs 150 pounds, compared to a conventional engine, which would weigh 3,000 pounds to produce the same power. The engine needs no oil, as the biofuel is the lubricant due to the high lubricity of biofuel. With every tank of fuel, the engine is circulated with more than 20 gallons of fresh engine oil compared to 5 quarts of engine oil circulating over 3,000 miles in conventional engines. You can now skip changing oil forever and have an engine with longer life.
GeoSmart introduces state of the art compact multi loop feeder and pump puller to North American drilling industry at CanWell conference in Hamilton, ON.
Manufacturer of Photovoltaic Panels relies on FLEXcon's Adhesive Solutions to Develop Golf Cart Conversion Kits
Quality leader Fronius will be presenting its latest technology milestone at Intersolar 2012. The Fronius Agilo 100.0 central inverter will be firmly in the limelight between June 13th and 15th.
Competitiveness, performance and Indian business expansion among the top themes at the inaugural PV Manufacturing Summit India 2012, taking place 1-2 August in Gurgaon, Delhi.
Electric car conversion courses are the wave of the future in green technologies.
PV Equipment Manufacturer Expands Production for Largest Size Solar Panels Made in America
Much of the industry press coverage lately has focused on multi-100MW projects. Yet these large, centralized production facilities are not really the best use of solar energy. They certainly have their usefulness, but distributed generation offers an even better approach.
Is a perpetual magnetic generator impossible? Maybe, but there have been several patents issued on this theory and as the cost of energy keeps rising, more scientists will be searching for ways to make a working practical perpetual magnetic generator.
The Gasplasma® process delivers higher energy efficiency than alternative waste-to-energy processes. Converting waste to a gas to generate electricity directly in gas engines, turbines or fuel cells dramatically improves energy conversion efficiency and maximises electrical output.
When many college students were heading to the beach for Spring Break, the Mississippi State University EcoCAR 2 team was at the Gulf Coast Children's Fair in Biloxi, Mississippi. The two-day environmental event organized by the Gulf Regional Planning Commission and the EPA gave MSU students a chance to talk to local elementary students about pollution and the benefits of keeping the air clean.
The fuel cell industry offers tremendous opportunity for manufacturing, engineering, and business development jobs, and once the supply chain, integrators, and service providers are factored in, could help the U.S. rebound and thrive in a competitive marketplace.
The dataset is designed to provide realistic energy production profiles based on wind variability, both for the existing fleet as well as large expansions thereof. One of the main concerns with wind energy is that it is variable, with energy produced only when and where the wind blows.
Our platform is focused primarily on the commercial scale market, though we have some utility scale opportunities and are evaluating the residential sector. We have the capabilities to implement rooftop, ground mounted or parking canopy systems.
Lithium vanadium phosphate batteries add vanadium to the cathode of electric vehicle batteries. The result is a power source capable of producing more than six times the power of the typical lithium-ion batteries in such electric vehicles as the Chevrolet Volt or the Nissan LEAF (210 watts of power as opposed to 33 watts).
The installation of 14 UGE-4K wind turbines at the Philadelphia Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field proves that distributed renewable energy is within closer reach for all than once thought.
Each state in the US has different requirements for installing PV systems. Some states, like Colorado, require a certain number of NABCEP certified installers per job, whereas in North Carolina, you must be an electrician to sell or install a PV system.
In its first-ever dissection of a solar power inverter, IHS has determined the bill of materials (BOM) of a major manufacturer's product, providing a path-setting benchmark for cost reduction in a market expected to undergo rapid price erosion in the coming years.
Climate Bonds Initiative suggests covered bonds as a means to get bank lending flowing again
GE Supplying 137 1.6-100 Wind Turbines to Provide Clean Energy for the Region----- Helps Michigan Accelerate Progress toward Renewable Energy Goals----- The 1.6-100 is the World's Most Efficient Wind Turbine in Its Class
Forty-two Graduates to Receive Degrees Focused on Clean Technology and Sustainability
Von Boch investor family chooses Conergy quality "Made in Germany"
Ballard Power Systems President and CEO, John Sheridan, participated with other executives and dignitaries in today's ceremony officially opening the Mercedes-Benz Canada fuel cell production facility in Burnaby, British Columbia.
New solar stars drive continued market expansion
A convergence of all alternative power sources availabe like solar panels,inverter,mini hydro,wind mill,biomass,biofuel,powerpack,batterry bank e.t.c,to keep life moving.
Despite continuous price pressure, falling costs expected to enable positive margins for best of class suppliers
Smart grids providing for power utility automation are fundamental for the energy turnaround. TÜV SÜD supports the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) in the demand for improved implementation of the IEC 61850 communication standard which is key to the communication process.
Expected to account for over one-third of total capital expenditures in the U.S. wind industry over the next decade
Wave energy has the potential to produce around 2,000 terawatt hours of electricity a year, or enough power to meet 10 percent of the world's current energy needs
Company is First Ever Retailer in the United States to be Recognized by the EPA for Lowering Portfolio-Wide Energy Consumption by Over 30 Percent; Facilities' Carbon Footprint is 37 Percent Less in 2011 than 2004
Together the projects are designed to generate 5,500 MWh per year.
Renewable energy investment opportunities are financially sound and environmentally responsible.
China-based producer seizes leadership position with comprehensive LCA
Approval paves way for next stage of 150 MW Oakfield Wind Project that will deliver even more economic benefits to Aroostook County and enough power for 48,000 homes
Carbon Zero UK have supplied a biomass heating system for top BBC Radio DJ Mark Radcliffe for his Cheshire farmhouse.
ABB wins order to install the first ever DC-based electric solution for a vessel. The Onboard DC Grid will allow vessels to cut fuel consumption and emissions by up to 20 percent.
American PV Manufacturer Now Provides Complete ASP Brand Turnkey Solar Kit
With the EU publishing an official definition of nanomaterials, changes to consumer product regulations are now expected to follow.
"This investment demonstrates our ability to provide both the capital and equipment for critical energy infrastructure projects in support of GE's broader ecomagination strategy"
This event is the UK's leading trade show for renewable energy
India's largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry opens its doors once again in November
Three CSI RD&D projects to use SolarAnywhereâ forecast irradiance data
Clean energy leader extends energy efficiency services and flexible financing to both coasts
16 businesses come to San Francisco to champion British cleantech innovation
This diesel-to-hybrid retrofit represents Europe's first low emissions hybrid tugboat.
PV Insider has announced the details of their latest complimentary webinar on Tuesday April 10th, giving a comprehensive outline of the project financing situation in the photovoltaic industry in India.
CSP project environmental approval and CSP-PV mix signifies even more potential for the concentrated solar thermal power industry to grow in the US
U.S. Green Technology teams up with The Green Job Bank to share more than 10,000 Green Job listings with employment seekers.
$2,000 Green Label Rebate Now Available to Los Angeles Homeowners
The Solar Panel Manufacturing industry has experienced sunny days during the past five years. Generous government incentives for energy product manufacturers and downstream solar power generation firms have buoyed revenue. As a result, IBISWorld estimates that industry revenue will grow at an average of 29.0% annually to $4.1 billion in the five years to 2012, with a 5.0% increase expected in 2012. Further, a growing market for solar worldwide has resulted in industry expansion. US producers have stepped up to the plate and exported solar panels and cells to buoying markets abroad. Low-cost production from China will weigh on industry revenue, since these players can undercut US players by offering lower prices. Nevertheless, revenue is projected to grow steadily during the five years to 2017.
Gamesa's Offshore Pace Globally Picks up with Activities in Europe----- The milestone to design an offshore wind turbine in Virginia has been fulfilled----- Gamesa remains poised to act quickly on future opportunities in the U.S. offshore market
<p> It was a project that took five years to fight off critics and secure regulatory permits. But now the Sunrise Powerlink — a transmission line to ferry clean power like solar and wind from California's desert to its southern coastal region — is done and live, according to its owner San Diego Gas & Electric on Monday.</p> <p> The nearly $1.9 billion project erected giant towers and built both above ground and underground cables that now run over 110 miles from Imperial Valley to San Diego's territory. The project required 28,000 flight hours from helicopters to complete nearly 75 percent of the towers along the way. The project uses both 500-kilovolt and 230-kilovolt lines, and it will initially be able to carry up to 800 MW of electricity (eventually the transmission rate should hit 1,000 MW).</p>
<p> Photovoltaic cell efficiency may soon get a big boost, thanks to next-generation antireflection coatings crafted from nanomaterials capable of cutting down on the amount of light reflected away from a cell's surface.</p> <p> Materials boasting a "tunable" refractive index have been developed within the past few years, and they show tremendous potential for photovoltaic applications. Professor E. Fred Schubert, of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's Department of Electrical, Computer, and Systems Engineering, is investigating ways to exploit this newly gained controllability and will present his findings at the upcoming AVS 59th International Symposium and Exhibition, held Oct. 28 - Nov. 2, in Tampa, Fla.</p> <p> The refractive index is the property of a material that changes the speed of light, and is computed as the ratio of the speed of light in a vacuum to the speed of light through the material. Among the most fundamental properties of optical materials, the refractive index determines important optical characteristics such as Fresnel reflection, Bragg reflection, Snell refraction, diffraction, and the phase and group velocity of light.</p> <p> Air and other gases have a refractive index very close to 1.0, but unfortunately aren't viable for thin-film optoelectronic applications. Among transparent dense materials suitable for use in thin-film optoelectronic applications, magnesium fluoride (MgF2) has the lowest refractive index (n=1.39); no dense materials with a lower refractive index are known to exist.</p>
By enhancing the use of solar technology in industrial and commercial sectors, we can overcome energy crisis in Pakistan in a very short time as compared to other power generation options.
The inability of some solar project developers to secure the right coverage coupled with concerns about the long-term viability of equipment manufacturers has created fear and uncertainty in the marketplace, preventing some investors from financing projects.
Many new installations benefit from solid core transformers, and split core technology is not designed to compete with these. However, existing machines and building equipment have no way to add solid core devices without a costly shut-down of the system. New materials and technologies equip advanced split core current transformers for immediate retrofitting of high-performance and cost-effective condition monitoring, power metering and facility supervision systems.
"EarthHeat", the next generation water heating system - less expensive and more efficient than gas, electrical or solar powered water heating systems currently on the market. Here is how it works.
Research into controlled fusion, with the aim of producing fusion power for the production of electricity, has been conducted for over 60 years. It has been accompanied by extreme scientific and technological difficulties, but has resulted in progress. At present, controlled fusion reactions have been unable to produce break-even (self-sustaining) controlled fusion reactions. Workable designs for a reactor that theoretically will deliver ten times more fusion energy than the amount needed to heat up plasma to required temperatures (see ITER) were originally scheduled to be operational in 2018, however this has been delayed and a new date has not been stated.
In many ways, hydrogen is the perfect fuel. It's abundant, efficient and produces no emissions when used in a fuel cell. It can be produced from renewable resources and is not a greenhouse gas. Because hydrogen power is environmentally friendly and non-toxic to use, industry should accelerate research so that this renewable resource may be used in the near future.
Recent developments in communications, computational capability, and data availability all lend themselves to a high level of intelligence both on the battlefield and within the utility. The proposed benefits of the "smart grid" align well with recent developments in data integration, mining, and fusion.
Typical insurance claims include solar module failures, inverter failures, start-up delays and damage caused by weather driven events such as floods, hail, and earthquakes
AltEnergyMag had a residential PV system installed and is monitoring the process as well as the performance. This is part 2 of a series of articles we will publish along the way in order to demonstrate and explain a real world project for our readers to follow and learn from.
Fuel cells are a viable, commercial product addressing needs to a number of site issues. Using them to address your network needs increases reliability, decreases maintenance costs and promotes a healthy environment.
Compared to other mechanisms that convert chemical energy into electricity, the fuel cell, specifically the solid oxide or ceramic fuel cell, is the most efficient.
Currently, Owl Power Company has 22 Vegawatt devices installed and operating at restaurants, most located in the Northeast, with one in California and two in the United Kingdom.
Selling to the military is not easy, but if you are persistent and take one step at a time, asking questions along the way, military sales can add substantially to your bottom line.
Company Partners with Western Wind and Lord Electric to Deliver Thirty Megawatts of its Equinox Prism Platform Solutions
New Agreement Further Aligns GE, Customer Goals to Maximize Site Energy Yield----- Cost of O&M Contract Based on Production and Availability----- Latest Example of GE's Flexible Service Solutions for the Wind Industry
Order underlines Hydrogenics' leadership in Power-to-Gas industry
Investment From NRG Energy, GeoEye, and Flash Forward Ventures Will Fund Roll-out to Major Solar Energy Markets
Solar power and energy efficiency company renewing focus on homeowners, builders and small commercial clients.
West Fraser is a leading wood products company with operations in Western Canada and the Southern United States, producing softwood lumber, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, laminated veneer lumber and wood chips.
Provides Solar and Smart Grid Knowledge for Green Careers
• A delegation comprised of 25 government and industry representatives from Thailand visited the OPDE solar photovoltaic plant in Écija, Seville. • Their goal was to learn about the development and maintenance of the industrial group's big PV power plants.
Services Help Identify, Avoid Common Operational Failure Risks
Schletter Inc. announces plans to move its current headquarters to a mid-Atlantic state creating the ability to manufacture PV mounting systems in three facilities in North America
On July 18 at 12 p.m. ET, the Biomass Thermal Energy Council will hold an educational webinar where our panel of experts will describe: 1) military procurements important to biomass thermal energy firms, 2) how sustainability changes the government procurement game for biomass companies, and 3) where biomass thermal companies can locate incentive and market funding opportunities. This webinar is hosted by the Biomass Thermal Energy Council (BTEC) and is the first in its "New Markets" series. Don't let these business opportunities pass your company by!
New Solar Power System Offsets City's Energy Use; Project Developed through Siemens Solar Power Purchase Agreement
An initiative towards boosting waste recycling and make our planet free of waste collection, Fleming Gulf Conferences is pleased to announce the 3rd Annual Waste Management Middle East Forum to be held on 1 - 2 October 2012 at Park Rotana Hotel in Abu Dhabi.
World's largest operating photovoltaic power plant creates more than 400 construction jobs
Hughey & Phillips Introduces a Brand-New LED Obstruction Lighting Solution to Market
NEW TECHNOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS AND PRODUCTS TO DEVELOP SMART SUSTAINABLE ELECTRICITY GRIDS
Join experts from the trading, marketing, and renewable energy developer sectors as they describe the ins and outs of contracts for Renewable Energy Credits (RECs).
The maturing market and struggling national finances are expected to cause global solar backsheet revenues to fall in 2012.
Daetwyler Clean Energy Eco-Top™ Rooftop Mounting Structure is a cost-effective rooftop design with only three components that utilizes durable recycled rubber ballast pads to protect the integrity of your roof while providing excellent slip-resistance. The Eco-Top™ rooftop system's modular design makes installation and system design fast and easy. It requires minimal ballast, making this the most economical ballast rooftop solution available!
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (January 3, 2012) Mersen has completed the acquisition of Eldre as planned. The acquisition of Eldre is part of Mersen's strategy to support its partners in the development of the power electronic application market with the critical components that improve system reliability and safety.
2012 Solar Power Generation USA Awards Recognize Projects and Breakthroughs Leading the Next Stage of American Solar
The draft PEIS was issued by the Bureau of Land Management in the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Interest in solar energy in Georgia is at an all-time high thanks to increasing power costs. One local solar installer looks to educate the Forsyth County community about the benefits of adopting solar technology including available state tax incentives and local utility rebates for going solar.
High efficiency modules enable the development of the 4.5 acre solar farm on property not usable for aviation purposes
Solar industry associations call county solar policy illegal
New York, NY - February 23, 2012 - (Investorideas.com renewable energy/green newswire) Investorideas.com, a leader in renewable energy stock research for independent investors, issues a sector close-up for trading for February 22 nd . Notable gainers included China Ming Yang Wind Power (NYSE: MY), P
Fronius has been involved in solar electronics for 20 years, during which time the inverter manufacturer has made a name for itself as the worldwide quality leader. This is not least due to the sustainable research and development that Fronius carries out.
CBT Architects utilized IES performance analysis as the central hub for the MEP engineers, energy modelers and commissioning agents involved in the project
Expanding Global Reach of Innovative Solar Solutions
The announcement and ceremony took place at PV America's annual conference in San Jose, CA
Renewable energy innovator to expand presence of Second Wind's technology in the UK wind energy market
Siemens Energy has been awarded an order to supply UVAC 2010 (Universal Vacuum Air Collector) solar receivers for the Megha parabolic trough power plant to be built in Andhra Pradesh, near Hyderabad, India. Megha is now the second project in India to be equipped with solar receivers from Siemens. Purchaser is Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd. Siemens will supply approximately 17,000 solar receivers, which will generate all of the heat for the 50 megawatt (MW) facility. Commissioning for the solar plant is scheduled for spring 2013.
This project, which currently is in construction in Henry County, Ill., will feature 50 General Electric 1.62-megawatt wind turbines.
Investment Funding Further Advances Sapphire Energy's Path toward Commercializing Much-Needed Alternative Fuel Resource, Algae-Based Green Crude
High-value strategy in renewable energy plants will benefit growing local economies.
Caleffi's new List Price Catalog 2012 is now available. We have combined all our product families - Hydronic, Solar, GEO and Biomass - into a comprehensive catalog with detailed product information and pricing for your convenience.
It will allow the club to view up-to-the-minute statistics on how well the panels are performing and how much income they are generating
UltraGTS Modern Treatment of GreyWater GreyWater Systems Grey Water Systems Grey Water System GreyWater System Grey Water Reuse Grey Water Tank Grey Water Filtration Grey Water Reuse Use Recycling Sysytems Grey Water.
Prudent Energy's Grid-Scale VRB® Energy Storage System Is Major Step Forward in Electricity Storage and Management
<p> The California Public Utilities Commission and NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) have entered into an agreement where NRG will build a comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) charging network in California, investing approximately $100 million over the next four years.<br /> <br /> "And we will be helping the State meet its clean car goals as embodied by its Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate."<br /> <br /> This fee-based charging network will consist of at least 200 publicly available fast-charging stations—installed in the San Francisco Bay area, the San Joaquin Valley, the Los Angeles Basin and San Diego County—which can add 50 miles of range in less than 15 minutes of charging. Additionally, NRG's EV infrastructure commitment will include the wiring for at least 10,000 individual charging stations located at homes, offices, multifamily communities, schools and hospitals located across the State.<br /> <br /> <a href="https://www.altenergymag.com/news/2012/03/27/nrg-energy-inc-to-build-unprecedented-electric-vehicle-fast-charging-infrastructure-in-california/23925" target="_blank">Full Release:</a><br /> </p>
<p> Solar power from space could be a valuable source of renewable energy, thanks to an innovative research.</p> <p> Researchers at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, have already tested equipment that would provide a platform for solar panels to collect the energy and allow it to be transferred back to earth through microwaves or lasers.</p> <p> This unique development would provide a reliable source of power and allow valuable energy to be sent to remote areas in the world, providing power to disaster zones or outlying areas that are difficult to reach by traditional means.</p> <p> "Space provides a fantastic source for collecting solar power and we have the advantage of being able to gather it regardless of the time of the day or indeed the weather conditions," said Massimiliano Vasile, mechanical and aerospace engineer at Strathclyde, who is leading the research, according to a university statement.</p>
<div id="rpuCopySelection" style="text-align: left; font-size: 12px"> GTM Research says many PV solar panel makers will go under or be acquired soon. The global marketplace is simply over-saturated, the company's report states, so dramatic changes are coming. The difference in PV supply and demand could be 35 GW a year.</div> <div style="text-align: left; font-size: 12px"> </div> <div style="text-align: left; font-size: 12px"> <div id="rpuCopySelection"> <p> About 88 companies are predicted to shutter PV factories, mainly in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The cost of solar panels and their manufacture has dropped so much it is simply too costly to produce them competitively in certain parts of the world. The number of companies affected by the fast-changing market conditions is huge, and very sad for the demise of their once promising ventures.</p> <p> "Manufacturing costs for firms in Europe, the U.S. and Japan are currently over 80 cents per watt. The cost for their Chinese competitors is between 58 cents and 68 cents per watt. The writing is on the wall: these companies will either take what they can get via acquisition or they will bow out," said the report's author, Shyam Mehta, Senior Analyst at GTM.</p> </div> </div>
<p> Renewable energy could fully power a large electric grid 99.9 percent of the time by 2030 at costs comparable to today's electricity expenses, according to new research ("Cost-minimized combinations of wind power, solar power and electrochemical storage, powering the grid up to 99.9% of the time") by the University of Delaware and Delaware Technical Community College. A well-designed combination of wind power, solar power and storage in batteries and fuel cells would nearly always exceed electricity demands while keeping costs low, the scientists found.</p> <p> <br /> "These results break the conventional wisdom that renewable energy is too unreliable and expensive," said co-author Willett Kempton, professor in the School of Marine Science and Policy in UD's College of Earth, Ocean, and Environment. "The key is to get the right combination of electricity sources and storage — which we did by an exhaustive search — and to calculate costs correctly." The authors developed a computer model to consider 28 billion combinations of renewable energy sources and storage mechanisms, each tested over four years of historical hourly weather data and electricity demands. The model incorporated data from within a large regional grid called PJM Interconnection, which includes 13 states from New Jersey to Illinois and represents one-fifth of the United States' total electric grid.</p>
AltEnergyMag is having a residential PV system installed and monitoring the process. This is part 1 of a series of articles we will publish along the way in order to demonstrate and explain a real world project for our readers to follow and learn from.
<p> The outlook for US wind power growth is cloudy and negative with the wind production tax credit (PTC) due to expire at year-end. The wind power forecast for 2012 is decidedly better north of the US border, in Canada, however. Canada's wind power market should experience another year of record-setting growth in 2012, with the addition of some 1,500 MW of additional capacity, according to a Canadian Wind Energy Association (CanWEA) study released at the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) annual conference in Copenhagen.</p> <p> Canada's wind energy industry enjoyed a record year in 2011, installing around 1,267 MW of new capacity, an investment of $3.1 billion that created some 13,000 person-years of employment. That ranks 6th globally with a total wind energy capacity of 5,403 MW, enough to power more than 1.2 million homes, according to CanWEA and the GWEC's 2011 annual industry reports.</p>