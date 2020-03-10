  1. altenergymag
  2. events
  3. newsletter

AltEnergymag - Exhibitor Insights and News from NABCEP (Part 2)

By Brandon Hetherington for, AltEnergyMag

General Information

The advanced-level content presented at the annual NABCEP CE Conference is geared toward PV industry professionals who have experience with PV installation, solar + storage, technical sales, design, O&M, or system inspection. This is the only industry event that allows NABCEP Board Certified Professionals to obtain as many as 21 hours of continuing education units needed to recertify. Noncertified renewable energy professionals seeking to advance their career can earn up to 18 hours towards becoming NABCEP Board Certified by attending the CE Conference.

Visit the NABCEP 2020 Website

Visit our Special Newspage for more Industry News
(and post your company news here too)

Check out these Product Spotlights

FLOOR PLAN & EXHIBITORS LIST

CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

2020 KEYNOTES & SPEAKERS

Sponsored by:

Featured NABCEP Q&A's

Q&A with Rolls Battery: Care and Maintenance of Flooded Deep Cycle Battery Banks

Part 1:  Insights from Panasonic, Tigo Energy & RBI Solar

Insights from Morningstar Corporation:

NABCEP brings the leading installation professionals together completely focused on improving their skills, which makes it a singularly important event for a solar manufacturer specializing in components for engineered systems.  Morningstar is able to present new products and demonstrate the uses for existing ones in new, market-driven applications, and since Morningstar has a large international profile we're able to bring back lessons learned around the globe that may be useful in North America.

Morningstar will be participating in two trainings this year:

Management and data operations-focused course:  This covers the powerful features of Morningstar's embedded Live View Web app which allows advanced hardware configuration using any web browser or mobile device without the need for internet.  Focus is on data capabilities enabled by a suite of industry-centric data protocols and communication options including Modbus and SNMP used in multiple applications, and training on how to deploy, control and monitor systems at scale using industry-standard protocols.  Our Ethernet Meterbus Connector EMC-1 is now SNMP-enabled to provide system designers with a flexible network communications device that works with a number of Morningstar products, such as our iconic TriStar charge controller.

These tools are increasingly becoming central to solar-powered networks and systems used in light commercial and other applications; this course will provide solar installers with the basics to master them for success in those areas.

Get to know the newest technology in advanced solar inverter/chargers:   Morningstar's MultiWave high-frequency inverter/charger represents the next-generation in power conversion technology, combining low-frequency stability and surge capability with the proven advantages of high-frequency design: lighter weight for easier installation, and more agile and efficient electronics.  It is expandable with add-on modules for generator operation, relay controls, advanced battery functions and more.

The session covers the features and advantages of the Multiwave as well as setup and commissioning of its various modes of operation, with focus on its powerful built-in scheduler and Live View Web app enabling data management capabilities including viewing system performance data, loading common configurations, and expanding with Ready Block™ modules

In the Morningstar booth you will also be able to see the SNMP-enabled EMC-1, the MultiWave high-frequency inverter/charger, which is a breakthrough in power conversion technology by providing the surge capability and stability of a low-frequency inverter with the agility and efficiency of a high frequency design.  It's a complementary product to our Energy Storage Partner/ESP battery program, since the MultiWave inverter/charger has features and capabilities uniquely applicable to advanced energy storage, specifically lithium batteries.

Insights from LG Solar:

LG Solar is  excited to announce that Dr Nicholas Carter, our Product Training Manager, will be on hand at the conference and will be discussing the LG AC module: Integration, application and value.  We believe installers really appreciate the product integration of AC modules, especially when based on a high-efficiency module and using minimal balance of system components.

 

In addition to the above presentation, LG will be participating in the show. Find us at booth #69. Visit us and find out how you can get an opportunity to receive specific product training and discussions.

Visitors to the LG Booth will learn about all the latest products from LG, including our Neon-R ACe2 module, new power ratings for NeON-2 and NeON-R products and our 25-year warranty

Insigths from Enphase Energy:

At the 2020 NABCEP CE conference, Enphase will bring the experts and the information to train solar installers on how to deploy solar-plus-storage based on Enphase Encharge™ storage systems. Powered by the always-on Enphase Ensemble™ energy management technology, our visitors at NABCEP will also learn about the benefits of choosing the all-in-one home energy solution from Enphase that integrates energy generation, storage, microgrid, and management in a system designed, manufactured, and supported by a single company.

Enphase will be Participating in these Panels and Trainings:

Panel: Microgrid Panel: Panelist: Donny Zimmanck, architect, transactive energy at Enphase Energy

Enphase Ensemble Training: Delivered by Peter Lum, training and education manager at Enphase Energy
- Tuesday 3/17 - 9:00AM-10:30AM - room 104
- Wednesday 3/18 - 9:00AM-10:30 - room 105

At NABCEP CE 2020, attendees can expect to learn about the inner workings and installation procedures of the always-on Enphase Encharge 3™ and Encharge 10™ storage systems, the Enphase Enpower™ smart switch, which connects the home to grid power, the Encharge storage system and PV and provides microgrid functionality, and the Enphase IQ™ combiner device, which consolidates interconnection equipment into a single, pre-wired enclosure. This all-in-one system can generate solar energy, store energy, use energy from external sources like the gird or even a generator, keep track of how much energy is produced, stored, or used, and make it all work together seamlessly.

Enphase will be showcasing these products in our booth:

-The Enphase Encharge 3™ and Encharge 10™ storage systems, with usable capacity of 3.4 kWh and 10.1 kWh, respectively.
-The Enphase Enpower™ smart switch, which connects the home to grid power, the Encharge storage system and PV. It provides microgrid interconnection device (MID) functionality by automatically detecting and seamlessly transitioning the system from grid power to backup power in the event of a grid failure.
-The Enphase IQ™ combiner device, which consolidates interconnection equipment into a single enclosure and streamlines PV and storage installations by providing a consistent, pre-wired solution for residential applications.

Partners

Booth Number

QuickBOLT
47

Rolls Battery
43

Morningstar Corporation
59

Tigo Energy
24

Panasonic Solar
55 & 56

RBI Solar Inc
67

News Headlines & More Related Articles
Enphase Energy to Participate in Microgrid Panel Discussion and Deliver Ensemble Training at 2020 NABCEP CE Conference
Keep checking back as more news from NABCEP 2020 comes in.

Be Sure To Post Your Show News Announcements Here
It's Free
 