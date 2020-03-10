AltEnergymag - Exhibitor Insights and News from NABCEP (Part 2)

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At the 2020 NABCEP CE conference, Enphase will bring the experts and the information to train solar installers on how to deploy solar-plus-storage based on Enphase Encharge™ storage systems. Powered by the always-on Enphase Ensemble™ energy management technology, our visitors at NABCEP will also learn about the benefits of choosing the all-in-one home energy solution from Enphase that integrates energy generation, storage, microgrid, and management in a system designed, manufactured, and supported by a single company.
Enphase will be Participating in these Panels and Trainings:
Panel: Microgrid Panel: Panelist: Donny Zimmanck, architect, transactive energy at Enphase Energy
Enphase Ensemble Training: Delivered by Peter Lum, training and education manager at Enphase Energy
- Tuesday 3/17 - 9:00AM-10:30AM - room 104
- Wednesday 3/18 - 9:00AM-10:30 - room 105
At NABCEP CE 2020, attendees can expect to learn about the inner workings and installation procedures of the always-on Enphase Encharge 3™ and Encharge 10™ storage systems, the Enphase Enpower™ smart switch, which connects the home to grid power, the Encharge storage system and PV and provides microgrid functionality, and the Enphase IQ™ combiner device, which consolidates interconnection equipment into a single, pre-wired enclosure. This all-in-one system can generate solar energy, store energy, use energy from external sources like the gird or even a generator, keep track of how much energy is produced, stored, or used, and make it all work together seamlessly.
Enphase will be showcasing these products in our booth:
-The Enphase Encharge 3™ and Encharge 10™ storage systems, with usable capacity of 3.4 kWh and 10.1 kWh, respectively.
-The Enphase Enpower™ smart switch, which connects the home to grid power, the Encharge storage system and PV. It provides microgrid interconnection device (MID) functionality by automatically detecting and seamlessly transitioning the system from grid power to backup power in the event of a grid failure.
-The Enphase IQ™ combiner device, which consolidates interconnection equipment into a single enclosure and streamlines PV and storage installations by providing a consistent, pre-wired solution for residential applications.
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