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Best Of 2007

SolFocus-Inspira Deal Funds Solar Tracker Innovation

Acquisition Brings Inspira to Next Level; Benefits Global Solar Industry. The deal unites SolFocus, developers of innovative Concentrator Photovoltaic systems with Inspira, providers of high-efficiency solar tracking devices.

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Energy GreenBoxes delivered across Ontario by Friends of the Earth-Canada

Friends of the Earth and the Ontario Association of Food Banks joined Ontario's Minister of Energy and representatives from Enbridge Gas Distribution and Union Gas on Thursday to launch a pilot project to help families tackle climate change by conserving energy, saving money and improving comfort.

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The Renewable Energy Centre - Red Tape Cut for Green Energy Schemes

The Renewable Energy Centre today announced its support for Labour MP Ruth Kelly's proposal to lift planning permission restrictions on "green housing" technology for UK homeowners.

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TWO PROMINENT BUSINESS COMPETITIONS ALIGN IN 2008

Two New England entrepreneurship competitions, the MIT $100K Entrepreneurship Competition and the MIT Enterprise Forum's Ignite Clean Energy Business Presentation Competition (ICE), today announced they will align resources for the 2008 competitions.

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EnerWorks Solar Energy Unit Wins Innovative Product & Technology Award

The Toronto Construction Association and Construct Canada 2007 Committee announced today that EnerWorks' new Solar Energy Unit (SEU) for commercial and industrial solar thermal applications has been awarded the Temple W. Harris Innovative Product and Technology Award (TIPTA).

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The Hydrogen Economy

Oil finding rates -- increasingly difficult and costly-- are now only about 50% of current oil consumption. Does more need to be said for the inevitable "Hydrogen Economy"?

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Random Thoughts from this Year&#39;s Renewable Energy Fair

Reducing one&#39;s energy overhead costs relatively little and produces a revenue stream that appreciates over time. Replacing one&#39;s energy infrastructure with on-site renewable systems, in contrast, will require a sizable up-front financial commitment relative to what it will produce over time.

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The Air Car

At the moment, four models have been made: a car, a taxi (5 passengers), a Pick-Up truck and a van. The final selling price will be approximately 5.500 pounds.

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Taking the Green Route with Fuel Cell Buses

Fuel cell buses appear destined to be a major part of transit fleets, reducing petroleum dependence and providing a truly zero emission mobility option.

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Who Killed the Electric Car - Review

Although GM puts up a good argument as to why they did not mass produce the EV1, one cannot help wonder why a corporate giant with the profits of GM could not see the tremendous potential in the EV1 and due further research on the car.

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Plant Jatropha - Go Green - Reduce Poverty

A hectare of jatropha yields more than four times as much fuel per hectare as soybean, and more than ten times that of corn.

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Putting Down Roots

Only an in-depth, integrated approach to energy access ensures a sustained income rise.

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Greenroofs benefits outweigh costs, even in desert environment.

The only severe downsides of having greenroofs in a desert climate are cost of installing it, and then the water use for irrigation. But as we&#39;ll see, the water needed for irrigation is more than covered by available greywater.

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groSolar Acquires Energy Outfitters

groSolar, a national solar energy firm, announced today that it has acquired Energy Outfitters, an Oregon-based solar energy distribution company. The acquisition makes groSolar one of the largest solar distribution and installation firms in the U.S., with additional offices in western and eastern Canada.

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E85 Vehicles are New Stars of the Detroit Auto Show

The 2007 North American International Auto Show is underway in Detroit, MI and as the headline below indicates, E85 vehicles are "new stars of the show".

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The Beginning of the End for Dirty Power Plants: Eastern Europe Finally Comes Clean

The accession of ten new member states to the EU in 2004 has created a significant increase in demand for air pollution control equipment technologies. On this topic Frost & Sullivan will host an exclusive interactive briefing on 1 February, 2007, at 2 p.m. GMT.

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ICP Solar Expands Solar Power Partnership with West Marine

World's largest marine retailer selects superior products tailored for boaters

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ACORE Launches Program Bringing America's Young Renewable Energy Professionals to Las Vegas

The American Council On Renewable Energy (ACORE) has just created the Young Professionals in Renewable Energy (YPRE) program which is expected to bring hundreds of young people to POWER-GEN Renewable Energy & Fuels in Las Vegas (March 6-8, 2007).

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A very big year - GEM passes 150 millionth mile marker in 2006

In a year of major milestones, Global Electric Motorcars (GEM), a division of DaimlerChrysler, can boast an automotive pinnacle -- GEM vehicles drove their 150 millionth mile.

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Ignite Clean Energy Deadline Extended to Monday, March 12

Ignite Clean Energy Competition Calls for Participants

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NREL Scientists Win Dan David Prize in Future Category

Two scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory have been named Dan David Prize Laureates for 2007.

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Ontario challenges rest of Canada ... and the US ... for energy efficiency supremacy

Province of Ontario to ban incandesent lights by 2012.

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Bush unveils climate strategy ahead of G8

Plans to gather the countries that emit the most greenhouse gases and set a global emissions goal.

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Verde Energy Unveils Video Buyer's Guide To Solar Electric Systems

Verde Energy, the only company to provide a trusted source for competitive quotes on solar power, solar thermal, and wind power projects, recently unveiled a video production designed to introduce solar electric systems to a mainstream audience.

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Currie and environmentalist Ed Begley launch new IZIP Express e-bikes

Launch includes test rides for press and retail at Outdoor Demo 2007 on September 25 and 'meet-and-greet' with Ed Begley, Jr. on the convention show floor on September 26

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Smith Electric Vehicles Launches First Zero Emission Truck and Van for Mainland Europe

Smith Electric Vehicles, the world's leading manufacturer of zero emission vans and trucks, launches its first Left Hand Drive models for the Continent.

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Univenture Expands Offerings for EcoEndure' Product Line

Biodegradable Polypropylene Eco-Friendly Packaging, Document Storage and Mailing Products and Solutions Now Available

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KlearvieW Systems/ hydraulic window washing system

water powered window washing system easily applicable to solar panels or solar skin.

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UniRac Teams with Industry Leaders for Google Project

Albuquerque, New Mexico, September 10, 2007- UniRac is pleased to have been chosen by EI Solutions to play an integral role in the largest corporate solar installation in the U.S. to date, on Google's solar panel installation at their Mountain View, CA campus.

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CSG's Fitzgerald and Harley named building industry pioneers by the EEBA

Two Industry experts at Conservation Services Group Are Named Legacy Award Winners by the Energy & Environmental Building Association

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Mondial installs Canada's largest hospital-based solar thermal energy site

In an effort to reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions, Mondial Energy Inc. is installing a new solar panel system on The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) Atrium roof. The solar energy system will supplement SickKids' hot water system.

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EnerWorks Introduces Unique Integrated Solar Energy Unit

EnerWorks will showcase one of its latest product developments at Construct Canada in Toronto this week. The new Solar Energy Unit (SEU) for solar water heating in commercial and industrial applications is an innovative integration of the key components of a solar thermal system.

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Editorial Comments

Enjoy the issue and please be sure to let us know your thoughts. You can either send us an article for the next issue, participate in our FORUMS or just write an email letter like these LETTERS TO THE EDITOR.

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Letters to the Editor

I have a very deep belief in America's capabilities. Within the next 10 years we can accomplish our energy independence, if we as a nation truly set our goals to accomplish this. I happen to believe that we can do it.

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Letters to the Editor

Large Power lines as part of the FERC's new national grid. Mary Hamilton, Member Solar Plexus LLC Statistics about teen and tween attitudes about global warming and the environment. Karen Famighetti, Weekly Reader Research

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Worried about the Energy Crisis?

I am no longer worried. Now that I understand there is no energy crisis, no ingenuity crisis, only the need for well-meaning bureaucracies to adapt policies to rapidly changing assumptions, I am terrified.

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BRAZIL ETHANOL MARKET

Brazil seeks to produce enough ethanol to replace 10% of the gasoline consumed worldwide by 2012, which requires doubling its current production and increasing the share of exports in total output to 20% from the current 15%.

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INTERVIEW - STATUS OF THE ENERGY BILL - SCOTT SKLAR

Small business qualify for the 30% solar and fuel cell investment tax credit, and receive 5-year accelerated depreciation, incentives for 50% lighting reductions, use of combined heat and power are now part of the House and Senate bills.

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Tire Derived Fuel

With the fossil fuel prices increasing rapidly, the waste from scrap tires will certainly be increasingly be made use of. Developing innovative and economical as well as effective systems for TDF usage is and will always be a challenge to the business.

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The Giant Sucking Sound, Revisited

Remember the metaphorical "giant sucking sound" that Ross Perot invoked in the 1992 presidential debates? Fifteen years later, that vivid phrase could describe the desperate circumstances befalling Cantarell, Mexico's largest oilfield.

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International interest in Spanish solar plants

In the 21st century the solar PV industry shows a potential difficult to match. In a world alarmed by climate change, wich financial markets eager of attractive alternatives to the gloomy real estate market, many have started to look at the Spanish sun

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GeoSmart Energy Announces Official Launch of New Geothermal System with Highest Efficiency

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 7, 2007 Negril, Jamaica - Today at the Tropical Training event in Jamaica, GeoSmart Energy, Canada's fastest growing geothermal heat pump brand, officially announced the unveiling of its new "PremiumG" Ultra-High Efficient Geothermal Heat Pump System.

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Climate Change and Shortage of Water Boost the South African Desalination

The South African Desalination Plant market is poised for growth; the question is, to what extent? On this topic Frost & Sullivan will host an exclusive interactive briefing on 26 April, 2007, at 3 p.m. BST.

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Odyne Corp. Expands Production Capabilities Through Strategic Supplier Agreement with EnerSys

Enersys, the world's largest industrial battery manufacturer and a leader in stored energy solutions will supply Odyne Corporation with Genesis® pure lead batteries for its plug-in hybrid electric vehicles as Odyne ramps up production.

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SUSTAINABLE ENERGY ANNOUNCES IBERIAN MARKETING PARTNERSHIP

- Partnership with leading solar firm extends market reach in Spain and Portugal -

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Fedl Tax Credits Help Homeowners Make Energy-Efficiency Improvements

With the spring-summer remodeling season underway, consumers who are undertaking home improvement projects can look forward not only to lower home energy bills for years to come, but also to lower federal income tax bills for 2007.

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REEEP Disburses Euro 3.2 million for 35 New Clean Energy Projects

The Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Partnership (REEEP) today announced it will fund thirty-five new projects. The funding round, REEEP's sixth, is the largest in its four year history.

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Excessive Production of Biofuels May Cost Numerous Lives, Warns Special Rapporteur of UN

Increasing use of maize and sugar to produce biofuels is an issue of concern as it may cause numerous lives across the world in the near future, warns Jean Ziegler, the special rapporteur of the UN.

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MEEC TO START BIOPOLYGEN PROJECT

MEEC Group is inviting to strategic partnership in commercialization of a new technology for production of the second generation biofuel from forestry and agricultural residues

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Solar Energy in Voice Recording

The Era of Workaholic Devices Has Begun

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SolarOne Delivers Another Boost in Efficiency for Solar Powered Lighting - the SO-Bright MPT System

Next Generation Lighting ManagerDelivers up to a 30% Increase in Charging Efficiency

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Street Lights, Powered by the Sun

A New Generation of Solar Outdoor Lighting Lights up the Night

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Australian Government Funds Project to Replace Kerosene with Renewable Energy

The Australian Government has recently provided AU$100,000 to the Australian Business Council for Sustainable Energy to fund the Pacific Kerosene Displacement Strategies Project. The project will be managed by the Regional Secretariat of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Partnership.

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OPEl International Announces Solar Field Installation in the Czech Republic

OPEL International, Inc. (TSX-V:OPL), a leading global developer and supplier of high efficiency concentrating photovoltaic (CPV) panels, today announced it has entered into an agreement with ENERGY 21 for a series of installations.

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UseCorn.com launches an Ethanol Industry 1st Virtual Stock Trading program

UseCorn.com is pleased to announce its latest program: an innovative and unique Virtual Stock Trading program that explores the Ethanol industry and other companies related to the Renewable Fuel market. The program simulates actual stock trading.

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SunWize Technologies Completes Merger with GenSelf Corporation; Expands Service to Dealers

SunWize Technologies, Inc. has completed its previously announced merger with GenSelf Corporation, headquartered in Irvine, California, allowing the two companies to leverage their respective talents to better serve the solar dealer market.

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California Commission To Recommend Renewable Energy Feed-in Tariffs

First Formal Endorsement of the Policy in the USA

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The Renewable Energy Centre praises latest UK planning approvals for renewable energy solutions

The Renewable Energy Centre today announced its support for the recent planning approvals which have been given for a 23 turbine wind farm in Sutherland and a biodiesel refinery in Port Talbot, Wales.

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