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Best Of 2003

A Few Free Energy Devices that Work

A 7 year study of "free energy" devices, sometimes called "over unity" devices, was done to determine if any of these devices generated power by transferring energy from unknown sources and if so to determine where the energy was coming from.

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Time, water, and energy savings with the new improved Chilipepper appliance

Chilipepper Sales has introduced it's new improved Chilipepper model CP4000 residential hot water delivery system.

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The Pulser Pump

Pulser pumps obey all the principles of E F Schumachers book Small is Beautiful. They foster independence and can help develop local pride and local infrastructure. They do not need outside tech support if they break down.

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How To 'Make A Difference'

"if you ever thought you are too small to make a difference in this world try going to bed with a mosquito" - Anita Roddick (founder of the Body Shop)

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Wind-Diesel Systems

Making a hybrid power system work in the long run is not just about buying and installing the equipment. Like with any other technical system, there must be adequate documentation of the installation. Operators and maintenance personnel must have proper training. Funds must be allocated for maintenance and repair, e.g. to replace a worn-out battery bank or hire a specialist for troubleshooting.

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Tracking Energy Waste

The Submeter shows you where electrical power goes in your apartment building, office, marina, or RV park! Do you have a "smart house"? A submeter can track all of your branch circuits and report power anomalies. Read and control from any internet connection.

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Fuel Cell Vehicles to Number 800,000 by 2012, According To ABI

ABI has updated its forecasts for fuel cell vehicle shipments in the study and also updated its analysis of the changing global fuel cell business environment. The study exposes regional characteristics of the automotive fuel cell sector and outlines a timeline for potential fuel cell penetration in the next ten years.

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Safer Backup Power With Solar - Using The Sun For Emergency Preparedness

With a little thought and preparation, you can solve many of your electrical needs safely in the event of an extended power outage. The do-it-yourselfer might want to make their own portable solar power supply, or put a 12 volt motor in a small swamp cooler to solve those electrical needs.

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UNI-SOLAR and Independent Energy Solutions (IES) Introduce the SolarQuilt

Simple to Install and Easy to Maintain, the SolarQuilt is Designed for All Existing Flat Roofing Situations

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SunPower Corporation Names New CEO

SunPower Corporation, the silicon solar-cell performance leader, today announced the appointment of Tom Werner as chief executive officer (CEO).

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